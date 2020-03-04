Tony Winner Linda Lavin to Release New Solo Album

Lavin is joined by music director Billy Stritch for 12 tracks of standards and pop-rock favorites.

Tony Award winner Linda Lavin will release a new solo album, titled Love Notes, March 27 as both a digital and physical release. Pre-orders of the digital version include an immediate download of the track "Stars Would Fall," a new song written by Joel Lindsey and Wayne Haun.

Lavin is joined on the album by her longtime collaborator, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, leading a band that also includes Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Jeff Barone on guitar, and Daniel Glass on drums. Stritch has produced Love Notes, with Haun serving as executive producer.

A Tony winner for her performance in 1987's Broadway Bound, Lavin also earned Tony nominations for performances in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. She also starred in the title role of TV's Alice for nine years on CBS, and co-starred in Sean Saves the World with Sean Hayes.

Lavin will next be seen on the New York stage in Atlantic Theatre Company's The Bedwetter, written by Sarah Silverman, Adam Schlesinger, and Joshua Harmon. The new musical begins performances April 25.

Take a look at the full Love Notes track listing:

1. I’ve Got My Eyes on You

2. Not A Care in the World / Shall We Dance

3. I Wish I Were in Love Again

4. I Can’t Tell You Why / I Walk a Little Faster

5. Chega de Saudade (No More Blues)

6. Stars Would Fall

7. Just Squeeze Me (But Please Don’t Tease Me)

8. Black Cow

9. Ace in the Hole / Rap Tap on Wood

10. It Don’t Mean a Thing (If it Ain’t Got That Swing) / I Got Rhythm

11. You Must Believe in Spring

12. How High the Moon

