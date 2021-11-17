Tony Winner Michael McGrath Joins Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time

He replaces fellow Tony winner John Glover in the show's upcoming Washington, D.C. world premiere.

Nice Work If You Can Get It Tony winner Michael McGrath has joined the world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time; he'll serve as the Narrator in the Britney Speaks jukebox musical. He replaces fellow Tony winner John Glover, who has departed the Washington, D.C., production due to an illness in the family.

As previously announced, the Britney Spears jukebox musical begins November 30 at Shakespeare Theatre Company for a limited run through early 2022.

The cast also features Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany, respectively, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, with Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of Little Girl.

Rounding out the ensemble are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selene Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable, and swings Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere set to songs made popular by the Princess of Pop herself.

Using “Lucky,” “Toxic,” and “Oops I Did It Again,” and more, the musical tells the story of a group of famous fairy-tale princesses from the Brothers Grimm on the quest for a new kind of narrative—one that embodies the feminist ideals of present-day. (Spears most recently got a happy ending of her own when the 13-year-old conservatorship that lorded over her financial, personal, and business affairs was voided by an L.A. judge)

The creative team includes creative consultant David Leveaux, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound designer Andrew Keister, production designer Sven Ortel, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

Once Upon a One More Time is presented at Shakespeare Theatre Company by special arrangement with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.