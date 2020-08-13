Tony Winner Nikki M. James Hosts Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes Panel on COVID-19 August 13

The series from Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine explores the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre.

Tony winner Nikki M. James hosts a panel on getting through and staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic with two primary care physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine August 13. The Broadway alum interviews Moitri Savard, MD, and Paul Fenyves, MD, as part of the Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes series.

The event begins at 5:30 PM ET; check it out above or visit Playbill's YouTube to ask the doctors questions in real time. Interviews will remain available following the live stream.

Dr. Savard is the medical director for Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care in Long Island City in NYC. Her practice includes adult medicine, women's health and pediatric care. She recently appeared on Weill Cornell Medicine's Back to Health podcast answering the most common questions about COVID-19 and what people can do at home in terms of self-care.

Dr. Fenyves is an internist and provides comprehensive primary care to his patients. As Associate Director of Digital Care and Innovation for Primary Care at Weill Cornell Medicine, he played a major role in digitally managing outpatients during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live interview series pairs Broadway favorites like James (The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables) with physicians from WCM to explore the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre. The streams, presented by Playbill in partnership with WCM, allow audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A. Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes kicked off July 31 with Telly Leung, who spoke with three voice physicians from the Sean Parker Institute for the Voice on vocal care. Following James is the previously announced Wicked alum Jessica Vosk August 25.

