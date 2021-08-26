Tony Winner Paulo Szot Heads Back to Chicago for Broadway Reopening

By Andrew Gans
Aug 26, 2021
The South Pacific alum will once again play Billy Flynn.
Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot Joseph Marzullo/WENN

South Pacific Tony winner Paulo Szot will return to the role of slick lawyer Billy Flynn when Chicago resumes performances at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre September 14.

The Broadway and opera star will join the previously announced Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín (a longtime Roxie in the revival) as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, How to Succeed…) as Matron Mama Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble will include David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

Szot's additional upcoming appearances include Thanksgiving week shows of Una Noche Encantada at 54 Below, Chicago in his native São Paulo, a New Year’s Eve concert in Warsaw, and La Boheme in Puerto Rico.

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year.

It is now the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera).

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

The current production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original production was directed and choreographed by the late Bob Fosse.

