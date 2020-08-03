Tony Winner Paulo Szot Will Release Brazilian Classical Album

The double LP features piano and vocal pieces by composer Claudio Santoro.

A new album featuring Tony winner Paulo Szot singing classical pieces by famed Brazilian composer Claudio Santoro will be released August 7 on Sesc Digital; it will be available to stream everywhere August 12. The double LP, titled Jardim Noturno-Canções e Obras para Piano de Claudio Santoro, also features pianist Nahim Marun, who conceived the project while researching Santoro's archives.

"It is both a privilege and a dream to be able to record the beauty of Santoro’s music," Szot says. "We tried to offer different phases of the author with an enormous admiration for his works, searching for a singular narrative to illustrate [his] sensible and peculiar dialogue between the piano and voice."

Szot was last seen on Broadway earlier this year as Billy Flynn in Chicago. He won a Tony Award in 2008 for his performance as Emile de Becque in South Pacific. In addition to his work on the Main Stem, the baritone has appeared in several Metropolitan Opera productions and toured the world as a classical performer.

