Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The stage and screen star shared the good news on social media.

Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning star of The King and I who can currently be seen on CBS' All Rise, took to Twitter May 9 to announce that she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein welcomed a baby girl named Hope Elizabeth in April.

💛 3 generations of April Babies 💛 pic.twitter.com/qA061PYphU — Ruthie Ann Miles (@RuthieAnnMiles) May 9, 2020

Miles announced she was expecting in March.

Join Playbill in wishing happiness and health to Hope Elizabeth, Miles, and Blumenstein!