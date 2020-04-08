Tony Winner Santino Fontana Will Narrate Audio Edition of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Hunger Games Prequel

By Andrew Gans
Apr 08, 2020
 
Suzanne Collins' new book is set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games.
Santino Fontana
Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tootsie Tony winner Santino Fontana will narrate the audiobook edition of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the latest in The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins.

The new book, which revisits the world of Panem 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Tenth Hunger Games, will be published May 19 simultaneously in print, digital, and audio formats by Scholastic. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the first new Hunger Games book since Mockingjay, published in 2010.

“Santino Fontana is an accomplished and talented stage and screen actor, as well as an award-winning audiobook narrator. Santino’s range and ability made him a perfect choice to handle a multiplicity of characters, and he brings depth and richness to Suzanne Collins’ extraordinary writing,” said Lori Benton, president, Scholastic Audio, in a statement.

Fontana’s previous audiobook credits include The Institute by Stephen King, winner of the 2020 Audie award for Best Thriller/Suspense title.

Jennifer Lawrence starred in the billion-dollar movie franchise of the series, which has included The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

