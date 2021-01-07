Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins to Appear in ABC's The Women of the Movement

Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins has replaced Niecy Nash in ABC’s upcoming limited series Women of the Movement, Deadline reports.
Inspired by Devery S. Anderson's book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, the project centers on Emmett's mother Mamie Till-Mobley (played, as previously announced, by current Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren) and her life spent seeking justice for her son, a 14-year old boy murdered in 1955 in the Jim Crow South.
Pinkins will play Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma.
The six-episode series is from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and is executive produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan. Filming begins this month in Mississippi.
Pinkins is a Tony Award winner for her performance in 1992's Jelly's Last Jam. She also garnered nominations for leading roles in Play On! and in the original production of Caroline, or Change. She makes her film directorial debut with Red Pill, arriving in February.