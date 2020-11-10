Tony Winners André De Shields and Lillias White Will Go Head-to-Head in Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Broadway VS

Hosted by Amber Iman, the evening will benefit the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present a Broadway VS musical event November 17 at 7 PM ET.

The evening, which will be live streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages, will celebrate the careers of Tony winners André De Shields (Hadestown) and Lillias White (The Life). The Broadway favorites will offer tunes from their stage and screen careers and will also chat about their lives.

Hosted by Amber Iman (Shuffle Along…), the celebration, inspired by the Verzuz cultural sensation, will raise funds to support the next generation of BIPOC leadership within the theatre industry through the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, as well as BAC’s other initiatives to support and empower artist activists. To register or donate, visit BroadwayVs.com.

The upcoming event is sponsored in part by The Shubert Organization and produced by the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Richard, Zhailon Levingston, Christian Dante White, and Robb Nanus serve as executive producers.

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program was established to honor, uplift, and support the next generation of BIPOC theatre makers working behind the scenes. The program will provide financial support and mentorship through online seminars focusing on community building, leadership, and social justice from Richard and leaders from the theatrical industry.

Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is a multidisciplinary organization which unites artists, legal experts, and community leaders to create lasting impact on policy issues from criminal justice reform to education equity to immigration.

