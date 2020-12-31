Tony Winners Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter Reunite for ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve December 31

The Kinky Boots composer-lyricist and star perform a duet on the annual broadcast.

Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper, who won Tony Awards for starring in and composing, respectively, the Tony-winning Kinky Boots, reunite December 31.

The two artists join forces for a duet in Times Square on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, which kicks off at 8 PM ET. The evening also features Jennifer Lopez, Jimmie Allen, Ciara, Lucy Hale, and Jessie James Decker.

Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host, with Hale and Porter in Times Square and Ciara overseeing the Los Angeles festivities.

The broadcast, closed to the public this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is produced by dick clark productions with Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

All guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials are being implemented during the production along with additional safety measures instated by dick clark productions.

