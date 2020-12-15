Tony Winners Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter Will Reunite for ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve

By Andrew Gans
Dec 15, 2020
 
The Kinky Boots composer-lyricist and star will perform a duet on the annual broadcast.
Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter
Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper, who won Tony Awards for starring in and composing, respectively, the Tony-winning Kinky Boots, will reunite December 31.

The two artists will join forces for a duet in Times Square on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, which kicks off at 8 PM ET. The evening will also feature Jennifer Lopez, Jimmie Allen, Ciara, Lucy Hale, and Jessie James Decker. Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host, with Hale and Porter in Times Square and Ciara overseeing the Los Angeles festivities.

The broadcast, closed to the public this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is produced by dick clark productions with Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

All guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials will continue to be followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions.

