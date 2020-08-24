Tony Winners Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare Star in Virtual Reading of Righteous August 24

The Jeff Cohen play also features Tony nominees Johanna Day, Richard Kind, and Jessica Hecht.

A virtual world premiere reading of Jeff Cohen’s Righteous takes place August 24, starring Tony winners Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare along with Tony nominees Johanna Day, Richard Kind, and Jessica Hecht.

Presented by The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center and Burke-Cohen Entertainment, the event begins at 7:30 PM ET on Zoom. Click here to register.

Directed by Shana Cooper, the cast also includes Peter Jacobson, Ned Eisenberg, Jimmy Burke, and Dee Pelletier. Righteous is the true story of Eduard Schulte, who warned of Hitler’s plan to murder all the Jews in Europe by raising the alarm in the early 1940s.