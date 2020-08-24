Tony Winners Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare Star in Virtual Reading of Righteous August 24

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Tony Winners Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare Star in Virtual Reading of Righteous August 24
By Dan Meyer
Aug 24, 2020
 
The Jeff Cohen play also features Tony nominees Johanna Day, Richard Kind, and Jessica Hecht.
Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare
Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare

A virtual world premiere reading of Jeff Cohen’s Righteous takes place August 24, starring Tony winners Frank Wood and Denis O’Hare along with Tony nominees Johanna Day, Richard Kind, and Jessica Hecht.

Presented by The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center and Burke-Cohen Entertainment, the event begins at 7:30 PM ET on Zoom. Click here to register.

Directed by Shana Cooper, the cast also includes Peter Jacobson, Ned Eisenberg, Jimmy Burke, and Dee Pelletier. Righteous is the true story of Eduard Schulte, who warned of Hitler’s plan to murder all the Jews in Europe by raising the alarm in the early 1940s.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.