Tony Winners Idina Menzel and Ben Platt Share a Duet on The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II May 10

Ryan Seacrest returns to host the ABC special, also featuring Tony winners Heather Headley, Anika Noni Rose, and more.

A host of artists from the stage and screen are part of ABC's The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. Following the success of the April 16 The Disney Family Singalong, ABC presents its second edition May 10.

Again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour concert, eaturing celebrity guests performing from their respective homes, begins at 7 PM ET on the network and will subsequently be available to stream on Disney+.

The evening features Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Tony winner Ben Platt, Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Katy Perry, Seth Rogen, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Tony winner Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland.

The Muppets (led by Kermit and Miss Piggy) open the show, and Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater team up for a remote ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer.

Watch Derek Hough, Hayely Erbert, and Julianne Hough in 'Be Our Guest' From The Disney Family Singalong

The song list includes:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel featuring Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter featuring Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer featuring Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater

The special also raises awareness about Feeding America’s network and resources for those who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

The first singalong featured the Houghs and Gad, as well as Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, and John Stamos, among others.

Volume II is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, and Raj Kapoor.

