Tony Winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn Will Lead New Exorcist Trilogy

Burstyn will reprise her performance as Chris MacNeil from the original film.

Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn will star in a new Exorcist trilogy from Universal. Hamilton star Odom Jr. will play a father desperate to save his child from a demonic possession and seeks out Chris MacNeil (Burstyn, reprising her work from the original 1973 film), for help.

The New York Times reports the deal, expected to be officially announced later this week, will cost around $450 million. The plan is to release the first of the new films in theatres in 2023 with two sequels following on a streaming service.

David Gordon Green will direct and serve as screenwriter. Much like Green’s revival of the Halloween franchise, the Exorcist films will not be remakes, but stories that exist within the world of the originals.

Producing are Jason Blum and David Robinson of Morgan Creek Entertainment, with Couper Samuelson as executive producers.