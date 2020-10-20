Tony-Winning Broadway Producer Dori Berinstein on What Keeps Drawing Her Back to Live Theatre

Also a documentarian, the lead producer on shows including Legally Blonde and The Prom shares why a passion for the stage has driven her for the last 25 years in Measured in Love.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series features a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

Producer Dori Berinstein has had a varied career, including spending time as an Imagineer and directing documentaries including Show Business: The Road to Broadway and Carol Channing: Larger Than Life. The co-founder of Broadway Podcast Network has always retained a passion for the theatre, though, helping usher shows like Legally Blonde and The Prom to Broadway. In this week's Measured in Love episode, she shares what keeps her coming back to theatre, the role of a lead producer, and more from her career. Watch the full interview in the video above!