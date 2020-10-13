Tony-Winning Costume Designer Paloma Young on Loving Regional Theatre, Her Surprising Connection to Susan Hilferty, and More

The Peter and the Starcatcher and and Great Comet of 1812 designer shares her journey to Broadway in Measured in Love.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series features a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

Paloma Young, who earned a Tony Award for her costume designs for Peter and the Starcatcher and a Tony nomination for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, joins the October 13 episode of Measured in Love to talk about her love of working for regional theatres, the sheer number of people it takes to make a show happen, and the act of creation. Watch the full interview in the video above!