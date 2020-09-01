Tony-Winning Director-Choreographer Casey Nicholaw Kicks Off New Interview Series Measured in Love

Sponsored by Lexus, the eight-part series reveals how theatre stars first discovered their love of performing arts, and how much the industry relies on one another.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series will feature a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

Kicking things off September 1 is Tony-winning director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, who first fell in love with the theatre seeing national tours in the San Diego area. He's gone on to a career as first a Broadway performer and currently as the director-choreographer behind some of the stage's splashiest hits, from The Book of Mormon and Aladdin to Mean Girls and Something Rotten!.

Watch Nicholaw talk about what the performing arts have meant to him in the video above—and what it's meant to not be able to create during this time.

