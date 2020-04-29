Tony-Winning Director-Choreographer Casey Nicholaw On Comedy in Musical Theatre

The Mean Girls, Book of Mormon, and Aladdin director takes your questions on what works in the audition room, becoming a director-choreographer, and more in this live interview.

Tony-winning director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw joins us live for The Broadway Q&A Series, taking your questions on making musical theatre funny, what works in the audition room, becoming a director-choreographer, and more.

Nicholaw's nearly three-decades long career on Broadway includes performing in Crazy For You, Victor/Victoria, Seussical, and Thoroughly Modern Millie, making his debut as a choreographer with Spamalot in 2005. He went on to direct and choreograph such shows as The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf, The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Something Rotten!, Tuck Everlasting, Mean Girls, and The Prom, winning a 2011 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical with his Book of Mormon co-director, Trey Parker.

Presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, The Broadway Q&A Series streams live, hour-long interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a session featuring faculty members from two major university theatre programs each Friday. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.