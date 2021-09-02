Tony-Winning Hadestown Resumes Broadway Performances September 2

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Tony-Winning Hadestown Resumes Broadway Performances September 2
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 02, 2021
Buy Tickets to Hadestown
 
Tony winner André De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Gray reprise their mythological roles at the Walter Kerr.
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-3_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Reeve Carney in Hadestown Matthew Murphy

It’s an old tale from way back when, and after an 18-month hiatus, they’re gonna sing it again and again. The Tony-winning musical Hadestown resumes performances at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre September 2. The show joins Waitress, also beginning September 2, as the first musicals to play Broadway since the coronoavirus pandemic shuttered theatres in March 2020.

The musical by Anaïs Mitchell was about a month shy of celebrating a year of Broadway performances since opening April 17, 2019.

Heartbreak_House_Gingold_Theatrical_Group_Celebration_2018_HR
Tom Hewitt Joseph_Marzullo/WENN

A majority of the original principal cast are stepping back into their roles: Tony winner André De Shields is back as Hermes, with Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone. Tony nominee Tom Hewitt is playing a limited engagement as Hades; original cast member Patrick Page will reprise his Tony-nominated performance beginning November 2 after wrapping a previously scheduled film project.

READ: Hadestown Band Posts Equity Initiative, Seeking Racial and Gender Diversity in Hiring Broadway Musicians

The cast also includes Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele in the chorus of workers. Completing the cast as swings are Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael “YaYa” Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Mitchell’s folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals, began as a theatrical concert performed by Mitchell. The show debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 before playing Canada, London, and, eventually, Broadway.

Hadestown earned eight Tony Awards in 2019: Best Musical, Best Score for Mitchell, Best Direction for Rachel Chavkin, Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Best Scenic Design for Rachel Hauck, Best Lighting Design for Bradley King, Best Sound Design for Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for De Shields. The creative team also includes choreographer David Neumann and costume designer Michael Krass—both of whom were also Tony-nominated—plus music director Liam Robinson, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, and casting office Stewart/Whitley.

A North American tour will open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (following an October 5–10 tryout in Greenville, South Carolina). That company will be led by Nicholas Barasch, Morgan Siobhan Green, Tony winner Levi Kreis, Kimberly Marable, and Kevyn Morrow.

Sing It Again: a Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway

Sing It Again: a Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway

52 PHOTOS
Damon Duanno as Orpheus and Nabiyah Be as Eurydice in <i>Hadestown</i>
Damon Duanno and Nabiyah Be in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Amber Gray and Patrick Page
Amber Gray and Patrick Page in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Amber Gray in <i>Hadestown</i>
Amber Gray in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
<i>Hadestown</i>
Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Shaina Taub, Lulu Fall, Damon Daunno, Nabiyah Be, Amber Gray, Chris Sullivan and Jessie Shelton in <i>Hadestown</i>
Shaina Taub, Lulu Fall, Damon Daunno, Nabiyah Be, Amber Gray, Chris Sullivan and Jessie Shelton in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_13. Rachel Chavkin (director) and Maria Crocker (staff director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Rachel Chavkin and Maria Crocker in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_15. Amber Gray (Persephone) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Amber Gray in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_11. The company rehearse for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Cast in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_16. Andre De Shields (Hermes) and Rachel Chavkin (Director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
André De Shields and Rachel Chavkin in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_7. (l-r) Liam Robinson (Musical Director) and Rachel Chavkin (Director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Liam Robinson and Rachel Chavkin in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.