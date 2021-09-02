Tony-Winning Hadestown Resumes Broadway Performances September 2

Tony winner André De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Gray reprise their mythological roles at the Walter Kerr.

It’s an old tale from way back when, and after an 18-month hiatus, they’re gonna sing it again and again. The Tony-winning musical Hadestown resumes performances at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre September 2. The show joins Waitress, also beginning September 2, as the first musicals to play Broadway since the coronoavirus pandemic shuttered theatres in March 2020.

The musical by Anaïs Mitchell was about a month shy of celebrating a year of Broadway performances since opening April 17, 2019.

A majority of the original principal cast are stepping back into their roles: Tony winner André De Shields is back as Hermes, with Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone. Tony nominee Tom Hewitt is playing a limited engagement as Hades; original cast member Patrick Page will reprise his Tony-nominated performance beginning November 2 after wrapping a previously scheduled film project.

The cast also includes Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele in the chorus of workers. Completing the cast as swings are Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael “YaYa” Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Mitchell’s folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals, began as a theatrical concert performed by Mitchell. The show debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 before playing Canada, London, and, eventually, Broadway.

Hadestown earned eight Tony Awards in 2019: Best Musical, Best Score for Mitchell, Best Direction for Rachel Chavkin, Best Orchestrations for Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Best Scenic Design for Rachel Hauck, Best Lighting Design for Bradley King, Best Sound Design for Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for De Shields. The creative team also includes choreographer David Neumann and costume designer Michael Krass—both of whom were also Tony-nominated—plus music director Liam Robinson, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, and casting office Stewart/Whitley.

A North American tour will open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (following an October 5–10 tryout in Greenville, South Carolina). That company will be led by Nicholas Barasch, Morgan Siobhan Green, Tony winner Levi Kreis, Kimberly Marable, and Kevyn Morrow.

