Tony-Winning Once On This Island Revival to Release Limited Edition Orange Vinyl Cast Recording

By Talaura Harms
Feb 24, 2021
 
The double-album from Broadway Records is now available for pre-order.
Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore, and the cast Joan Marcus

The Grammy-nominated cast recording of the Once On This Island Broadway revival is being released as a double record set, printed on orange vinyl. The limited edition album from Broadway Records comes out on March 25, but can be pre-ordered today at the PlaybillStore.com.

Once on This Island on vinyl

The musical about the peasant girl Ti Moune who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island has a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The revival, directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, opened in December 2017 with a cast that included Hailey Kilgore, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Phillip Boykin, and Isaac Powell. The following year Kilgore was Tony-nominated for her performance as Ti Moune, and the production won Best Revival of a Musical.

This is the third in a series of collectible vinyls from Broadway Records, following Matilda the Musical (on blue vinyl) in December 2020 and The Color Purple (on purple vinyl) released this February.

Robbie Rozelle, Van Dean, and Yael Silver Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hailey Kilgore and Isaac Powell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hailey Kilgore and Isaac Powell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Newell, Lea Salonga, Merle Dandridge, and Quentin Earl Darrington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Phillip Boykin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kenita R. Miller and Phillip Boykin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grasan Kingsberry Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grasan Kingsberry and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grasan Kingsberry and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
