Tony-Winning Once On This Island Revival to Release Limited Edition Orange Vinyl Cast Recording

The double-album from Broadway Records is now available for pre-order.

The Grammy-nominated cast recording of the Once On This Island Broadway revival is being released as a double record set, printed on orange vinyl. The limited edition album from Broadway Records comes out on March 25, but can be pre-ordered today at the PlaybillStore.com.

The musical about the peasant girl Ti Moune who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island has a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The revival, directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, opened in December 2017 with a cast that included Hailey Kilgore, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Phillip Boykin, and Isaac Powell. The following year Kilgore was Tony-nominated for her performance as Ti Moune, and the production won Best Revival of a Musical.

This is the third in a series of collectible vinyls from Broadway Records, following Matilda the Musical (on blue vinyl) in December 2020 and The Color Purple (on purple vinyl) released this February.

