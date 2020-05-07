Tony Yazbeck Will Direct Concert Version of Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll & Hyde in 2021

Jason Howland will be the music director for the one-night-only concert at David Geffen Hall.

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Prince of Broadway), who was about to start previews for Lincoln Center Theater’s new musical Flying Over Sunset before the pandemic closed New York theatres, will direct a concert version of the 1997 Frank Wildhorn musical Jekyll & Hyde February 14, 2021, at David Geffen Hall.

The upcoming concert will be produced by Manhattan Concert Productions, which staged Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Noah Galvin in the title role, February 14. MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

Yazbeck had been previously attached to direct another Wildhorn musical for the series: The Civil War.

Jason Howland will be the music director for the 2021 concert, which will feature a chorus of over 200 singers and the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Conceived for the stage by Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, the Tony-nominated musical Jekyll & Hyde features a book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Wildhorn. A film adaptation is also in the early stages of development.

Tickets will go on sale this summer.

