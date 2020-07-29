Tonya Pinkins, Condola Rashad, Steven Boyer, More Set for Playing on Air Season

Four short plays will be part of the podcast series in August.

Plays by Alan Zweibel, Rachel Bonds, Cassandra Medley, and David Ives will stream as part of Playing on Air's August mini-season. The podcast series of audio dramas will feature four short works, each followed by a conversation with the artists.

The August lineup follows:

August 2: Happy by Alan Zweibel

Starring Frankie Faison and Scott Adsit, directed by Fred Berner

A baseball fan shows up at the home of his childhood hero, George "Happy" Halliday. Has the stranger come to pay his respects or to throw a curveball?

August 9: Anniversary by Rachel Bonds

Starring Sarah Sokolovic, Michael Esper, Sue Jean Kim, and Steven Boyer, directed by Linsay Firman

Through a haze of gin, mediocre roast beef, and horrible apartment parties, a grieving New Yorker finds herself drawn to a quirky, flirtatious friend-of-a-friend.

August 16: Cell by Cassandra Medley

Starring Tony winner Tonya Pinkins, Condola Rashad, and Melanie Nicholls-King

When a jaded guard at an immigrant detention center finds jobs for her sister and niece, family tensions erupt into a battle over home and homeland security.

August 23: St. Francis Preaches to the Birds by David Ives

Starring Carson Elrod, Julie Halston, and Matthew Saldivar with cameos by Lois Smith and Ives

In the middle of the desert, two vultures find their lunch interrupted by a man of faith. Now, they have a bone to pick with Saint Francis of Assisi.

For more information, click here.

