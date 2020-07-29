Tonya Pinkins, Condola Rashad, Steven Boyer, More Set for Playing on Air Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Tonya Pinkins, Condola Rashad, Steven Boyer, More Set for Playing on Air Season
By Andrew Gans
Jul 29, 2020
 
Four short plays will be part of the podcast series in August.
Signature_Theatre_Gala_2019_HR
Tonya Pinkins Marc J. Franklin

Plays by Alan Zweibel, Rachel Bonds, Cassandra Medley, and David Ives will stream as part of Playing on Air's August mini-season. The podcast series of audio dramas will feature four short works, each followed by a conversation with the artists.

The August lineup follows:

August 2: Happy by Alan Zweibel
Starring Frankie Faison and Scott Adsit, directed by Fred Berner
A baseball fan shows up at the home of his childhood hero, George "Happy" Halliday. Has the stranger come to pay his respects or to throw a curveball?

MTC_Gala_2018_05_HR.jpg
Condola Rashad Bruce Glikas / Manhattan Theatre Club

August 9: Anniversary by Rachel Bonds
Starring Sarah Sokolovic, Michael Esper, Sue Jean Kim, and Steven Boyer, directed by Linsay Firman
Through a haze of gin, mediocre roast beef, and horrible apartment parties, a grieving New Yorker finds herself drawn to a quirky, flirtatious friend-of-a-friend.

August 16: Cell by Cassandra Medley
Starring Tony winner Tonya Pinkins, Condola Rashad, and Melanie Nicholls-King
When a jaded guard at an immigrant detention center finds jobs for her sister and niece, family tensions erupt into a battle over home and homeland security.

August 23: St. Francis Preaches to the Birds by David Ives
Starring Carson Elrod, Julie Halston, and Matthew Saldivar with cameos by Lois Smith and Ives
In the middle of the desert, two vultures find their lunch interrupted by a man of faith. Now, they have a bone to pick with Saint Francis of Assisi.

READ: Why Horror Had to Be the Genre of Tonya Pinkins' Directorial Film Debut Red Pill

For more information, click here.

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Andrew Garfield, Condola Rashad, Uma Thurman, and More

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Andrew Garfield, Condola Rashad, Uma Thurman, and More

55 PHOTOS
Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas
Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Blair Brown
Blair Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Uma Thurman, Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo, Marton Csokas, and Josh Lucas
Uma Thurman, Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo, Marton Csokas, and Josh Lucas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katharine McPhee and Sara Bareilles
Katharine McPhee and Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.