Tonya Pinkins, James Monroe Iglehart, More Read Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession on Stars in the House

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren’s Profession June 20 at 2 PM ET.

The cast features Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change; Jelly's Last Jam) as Mrs. Warren, along with Midori Francis (Usual Girls, The Wolves), David Huynh (Henry VI, The Trial of the Catonsville Nine), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Thom Sesma (Man of La Mancha, Face Value), and Raphael Nash Thompson (Miss You Like Hell, Heartbreak House). Narrated and directed by David Staller, the reading marks the third collaboration with Artistic Director Staller and Gingold Theatrical Group. Watch the stream above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

The 8 PM stream June 20 will feature Broadway Advocacy Coalition Founders Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman joined by Executive Director Robb Nanus.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

