Tonya Pinkins Stars in Live Stream of The School for Wives Beginning October 24

Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien directs the all-female cast.

Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change; Jelly Last Jam) stars in a live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s The School for Wives, directed by Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, beginning October 24.

The classic streams at 2 PM and 7 PM ET on Molière in the Park's YouTube channel and is available through October 28 at 2 PM ET.

The all-female cast also includes Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Cristina Pitter (Behind the Sheet), Mirirai Sithole (If Pretty Hurts...), Carolyn Michelle Smith (Romeo and Juliet), Tamara Sevunts (Daybreak), and Corey Tazmania (Housewives of Mannheim).

Tiberghien and Co-Founding Executive Producer Garth Belcon said in an earlier joint statement, “We are looking forward to telling this classic 17th century French tale through the lens of a contemporary aesthetic and an all-woman cast to further bring into focus the inherent power of justice and equality over racism and sexism. By casting a Black woman in the central role of Arnolphe—a white man of power and privilege, who is forced to realize that he cannot control or snuff out anyone’s humanity—we are shining a light on the ultimate absurdity of similar American systems of oppression.”

The production team includes Co-Founding Executive Producer Garth Belcon, production manager Thyra Hartshorn, video engineer Andrew Carluccio, composer Paul Brill, set designer Lina Younes, costume designer Ari Fulton, sound designer Daniel Williams, animator Emily Rawson, assistant video engineer Jonathan Kokotajlo, and production stage manager Madison Lane.

Molière in the Park co-presents with the French Institute Alliance Française in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance, LeFrak Center at Lakeside, and Theatre for a New Audience.

(Updated October 24, 2020)