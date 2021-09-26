Moulin Rouge! Tops the List at 74th Annual Tony Awards

From a sparkling diamond to a sparkling Tony. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was the top victor of the night at the 74th annual Tony Awards. The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film earned nine awards during the first half of the four-hour event, where the majority of the awards were presented; during the Broadway’s Back! concert, it reached an even 10 with the win for Best Musical.
In addition to the top honor of the night, its wins included Best Director of a Musical for Alex Timbers; Best Choreography for Sonya Tayeh, Best Orchestrations for its team that wove myriad pop hits into its score, a full sweep in the design categories, and wins for two of its actors: Aaron Tveit (the only nominee in his category) and Danny Burstein (his first after seven nominations).
Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation
Meanwhile, The Inheritance won Best Play, along with awards for director Stephen Daldry and two performers: Andrew Burnap and Lois Smith. It was not, however, the play with the most wins during the evening, as A Christmas Carol achieved a full sweep of the four design categories and additionally won Best Original Score. Slave Play, which last year received a history-making 12 nominations, was effectively shut out.
The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.
See the full list of winners below.
Best Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Best Play
The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez
Best Revival of a Play
A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Best Direction of a Musical
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!
Best Direction of a Play
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Best Choreography
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Best Orchestrations
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale
Best Sound Design of a Play
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play