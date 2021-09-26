Moulin Rouge! Tops the List at 74th Annual Tony Awards

The show took home Best Musical and nine other categories at the September 26 ceremony.

From a sparkling diamond to a sparkling Tony. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was the top victor of the night at the 74th annual Tony Awards. The stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmann film earned nine awards during the first half of the four-hour event, where the majority of the awards were presented; during the Broadway’s Back! concert, it reached an even 10 with the win for Best Musical.

In addition to the top honor of the night, its wins included Best Director of a Musical for Alex Timbers; Best Choreography for Sonya Tayeh, Best Orchestrations for its team that wove myriad pop hits into its score, a full sweep in the design categories, and wins for two of its actors: Aaron Tveit (the only nominee in his category) and Danny Burstein (his first after seven nominations).

Meanwhile, The Inheritance won Best Play, along with awards for director Stephen Daldry and two performers: Andrew Burnap and Lois Smith. It was not, however, the play with the most wins during the evening, as A Christmas Carol achieved a full sweep of the four design categories and additionally won Best Original Score. Slave Play, which last year received a history-making 12 nominations, was effectively shut out.

The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Best Play

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

