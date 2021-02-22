Tootsie's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Reunite for Virtual Reading of The Belle's Stratagem February 22

By Andrew Gans
Feb 22, 2021
 
Gaye Taylor Upchurch directs the Hannah Cowley comedy for Red Bull Theater.
Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tootsie stars Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana reunite February 22 for Red Bull Theater's benefit reading of Hannah Cowley's The Belle's Stratagem. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the virtual event begins at 7:30 PM ET. A recording of the live stream will be available through February 26 at 7 PM ET.

Joining Tony nominee Cooper and Tony winner Fontana are Cecil Baldwin, Jasmine Batchelor, Mark Bedard, Neal Bledsoe, Peter Jay Fernandez, Tony Jenkins, Lauren Karaman, Aaron Krohn, Heather Alicia Simms, and Chauncy Thomas.

WATCH: Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper Finds Her 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

In the light-hearted comedy, knife-sharp Letitia has been betrothed to the foppish Doricourt since childhood, but fears she is soon to be trapped in a loveless marriage. With the help of the sly Mrs. Racket, the saucy Mrs. Ogle, and country Lady Frances Touchwood, Letitia hatches a plan to fascinate her fiancé, ensuring that he knows he is soon to be wed to an equal partner.
On February 25 at 7:30 PM ET, there will be a free interactive discussion of the play and its themes with director Upchurch, scholar Dustin D. Stewart, and members of the company.

Tickets for the reading are pay what you can. Reservations are recommended by clicking here.

Santino Fontana and Julie Halston Matthew Murphy
Sarah Stiles Matthew Murphy
Andy Grotelueschen Matthew Murphy
John Behlmann Matthew Murphy
Andy Grotelueschen and Sarah Stiles Matthew Murphy
Sarah Stiles and Andy Grotelueschen Matthew Murphy
Michael McGrath Matthew Murphy
Santino Fontana Matthew Murphy
Lilli Cooper and Cast Matthew Murphy
Cast of Tootsie Matthew Murphy
