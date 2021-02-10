Tootsie's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Will Reunite for Virtual Reading of The Belle's Stratagem

Gaye Taylor Upchurch will direct the Hannah Cowley comedy for Red Bull Theater.

Tootsie stars Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana will reunite for Red Bull Theater's upcoming benefit reading of Hannah Cowley's The Belle's Stratagem.

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the virtual reading will be presented February 22 at 7:30 PM ET. A recording of the live stream will be available through February 26 at 7 PM ET.

Joining Tony nominee Cooper and Tony winner Fontana will be Cecil Baldwin, Jasmine Batchelor, Mark Bedard, Neal Bledsoe, Peter Jay Fernandez, Tony Jenkins, Lauren Karaman, Aaron Krohn, Heather Alicia Simms, and Chauncy Thomas.

In the light-hearted comedy, knife-sharp Letitia has been betrothed to the foppish Doricourt since childhood, but fears she is soon to be trapped in a loveless marriage. With the help of the sly Mrs. Racket, the saucy Mrs. Ogle, and country Lady Frances Touchwood, Letitia hatches a plan to fascinate her fiancé, ensuring that he knows he is soon to be wed to an equal partner.

On February 25 at 7:30 PM ET, there will be a free interactive discussion of the play and its themes with director Upchurch, scholar Dustin D. Stewart, and members of the company.

Tickets for the reading are pay what you can. Reservations are recommended by clicking here.

