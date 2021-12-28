Toronto Production of Come From Away Closes After COVID Shutdown

The musical had reopened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre December 15.

The Toronto production of Come From Away, which had reopened December 15 following a 21-month pandemic hiatus, ended its run December 22 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The musical played a total of 855 performances. The musical, considered the most successful Canadian musical, cited the Omicron variant and its toll on theatres—as well as a lack of governmental support in the country.

Producer David Mirvish said in a statement, "Despite our best efforts, within a week of reopening an outbreak in the backstage company forced us to cancel four performances, with the hope that we would resume on December 28. But during this short break, it became bluntly apparent that it would be impossible to continue when this incredibly contagious variant has sent case numbers soaring.

“In other parts of the world, the government has stepped up to support the commercial theatre sector by offering a financial safety net for the sector to reopen and play during the pandemic, thus protecting the tens of thousands of good jobs the sector creates.…But in Canada there is no such government support. And without such a safety net it is impossible for the production to take yet another extended hiatus. The costs of reopening a second time are prohibitively high and risky."

Ticket holders of the canceled performances will be contacted and will be offered a transfer of the value of their tickets to account credits, gift cards, or a refund.

The international hit musical Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The ensemble cast take on a variety of roles, from travelers to locals to airline personnel.

The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Irene Sankoff and David Hein with direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.

The film capture of Come From Away began streaming on Apple TV+ beginning September 10, while a free, in-person concert staging of the musical was presented in front of the Lincoln Memorial that same day.

The Broadway production resumed performances in September at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical made its New York debut after playing tryouts at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C., and Toronto’s Royal Alexandra.