Toronto’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Assembles All-Canadian Cast

The two-part play will begin at the Ed Mirvish Theatre October 23.

An assembly of Canadian performers will bring magic to the Ed Mirvish Theatre as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child readies for its Toronto bow. As previously reported, performances will begin October 23.

Trevor White (The Machine) will star in the title role, with Gregory Prest (a Soulpepper Theatre mainstay) as Ron Weasley and Sarah Afful (Soulpepper's Orlando) as Hermione Granger.

The principal company will also include Luke Kimball as Albus Potter, Trish Lindström as Ginny Potter, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Rose Granger-Weasley, Brad Hodder as Dravo Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Scorpius Malfoy, Steven Sutcliffe as Serverus Snape, Susan Henley as Dolores Umbridge, and two alums of the Broadway production: Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall and Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory.

Rounding out the cast in various roles will be Ryan Allen, Nicholas Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Ian D. Clark, Mark Crawford, David D’Lancy Wilson, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Lucas Meeuse, Natasha Mumba, Kyle Orzech, Monice Peter, Andy Pogson, Kaitlyn Riordan, Katie Ryerson, Brendan Wall, Evelyn Wiebe, and Shawn Wright. Casting for the roles of Young Harry Potter and Young Lily Potter will be announced later.

The recently revealed Mirvish season also includes the new musical & Juliet—which just led the pack at the Olivier Award nominations—as well as the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! and the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered in the West End in 2016 before going on to open at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018. An Australian production began in February 2019, with the first U.S. staging outside Broadway kicking off in San Francisco that October. A German-language Hamburg production opened this month, with a Japanese-language mounting slated for 2022 in Tokyo.

The play is penned by Jack Thorne, based on a story by series creator J.K. Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany.