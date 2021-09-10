North American Tour of Disney's Frozen Resumes September 10

The musical, starring Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, plays Shea’s Buffalo Theatre through September 24.

The North American tour of Disney Theatrical Productions' Frozen resumes performances September 10 in Buffalo, New York, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.

Returning to the cast are Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

New to the touring production are Robert Creighton as Weselton (a role he originated in the Broadway company), Natalia Artigas and Natalie Grace Chan alternating in the role of Young Elsa, and Olivia Jones and Victoria Hope Chan alternating in the role of Young Anna.

The ensemble features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The Broadway production announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen post-pandemic . The London production officially opened September 8.

Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage, with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The tour follows CDC, local, state, and city health and safety guidelines, as well as all union protocols.

For the current touring itinerary, click here.

