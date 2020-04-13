Updates on Current and Upcoming National Tours

A look at the touring musicals and plays that may soon be coming to a city near you, as well as those canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

NOTE: MOST TOURS ARE SUSPENDED THROUGH APRIL. PLAYBILL WILL UPDATE THESE LISTINGS WHEN NEW INFORMATION IS MADE AVAILABLE. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST TOUR SUSPENSIONS AND CANCELLATIONS.

*A note about Equity versus non-Equity tours: Many touring productions are marketed as “direct from Broadway”—but performers and stage managers on Broadway work under Actors’ Equity contracts, which provide fair pay, benefits, and job protections. An Equity tour means actors and stage managers are fairly compensated with rights and protections that allow them to give you their all, every performance.

1776- National Tour (beginning July 21, 2020)

Musical about the vivid personalities behind the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Tony-winning show humanizes the likes of Ben Franklin, John Hancock, Richard Henry Lee and the "obnoxious and disliked" -- and passionate -- man identified as the true Founding Father, John Adams. Score includes "Sit Down, John," "Yours," "He Plays the Violin" and "Mama, Look Sharp." [Equity]

AIDA- National Tour (beginning February 4, 2021)

This Elton John-Tim Rice pop opera, inspired by Verdi's classic opera, tells the story of enslaved Nubian princess Aida, who falls for captain of the guard Radames, who is betrothed to the Egyptian princess who is Aida's mistress. [Equity]

AIN'T TOO PROUD- National Tour (beginning July 18, 2020)

Follow The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. [Equity]

ALADDIN- National Tour

All remaining performances of Aladdin have been canceled.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS- National Tour (through June 20, 2020)

Performances of An American In Paris through mid-May have been postponed or canceled.

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret, and realizes he is not her only suitor. [Non-Equity]

ANASTASIA- National Tour (through May 23, 2021)

Performances of Anastasia through early May have been postponed or canceled.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. [Equity]

THE BAND'S VISIT- National Tour (through March 28, 2021)

Performances of The Band's Visit through late May have been postponed or canceled.

The critically acclaimed musical, The Band's Visit, celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all. After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. [Equity]

BANDSTAND- National Tour

All remaining performances of Bandstand have been canceled.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - National Tour (through April 25, 2021)

Performances of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through summer have been canceled or postponed. The tour will resume in the fall.Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. [Equity]

BLUE MAN GROUP: SPEECHLESS TOUR- National Tour (through April 4, 2021)

Performances of Blue Man Group through the end of April have been postponed or canceled.

Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is Blue Man Group. And now, the Blue Men return with a new show - Blue Man Group: Speechless Tour. The world-renowned bald and blue trio embarks on a new journey of discovery, the result of over 27 years spent observing humanity. Speechless will feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and hilarious absurdity. Join the fun as the Blue Men search for the elusive present moment while creating moments of large-scale participation and universal connection with the audience (that’s you!) that unites us beyond words in our always-on world. [Non-Equity]

THE BOOK OF MORMON- National Tour

All remaining performances have been canceled.

A BRONX TALE- National Tour

All remaining performances have been canceled.

BUDDY... THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY- National Tour (through November 9, 2020)

The spring leg of the Buddy... The Buddy Holly Story tour has been canceled or postponed. Several tour stops have been rescheduled.

Musical biography of early rock 'n roller Buddy Holly, charting his rise to fame and his tragic early death. The story is used as a framework for performances of his songs, including "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day" plus "Chantilly Lace," and "La Bamba." [Non-Equity]

CATS- National Tour (through June 20, 2021)

Performances of Cats through late May have been canceled or postponed.

Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz , all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new Cats for a new generation! [Equity]

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY- National Tour (through May 9, 2021)

Performances of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory through mid-May have been canceled or postponed.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before—get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! [Non-Equity]

THE CHER SHOW- National Tour (beginning December 1, 2020)

The Cher Show is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV star who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who’s done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They’re all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they’re all the star of The Cher Show.

CHICAGO - National Tour (through October 14, 2020)

Performances of Chicago through mid-May have been canceled or postponed.

There’s never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. [Non-Equity]

THE COLOR PURPLE- National Tour

All remaining performances of The Color Purple have been canceled.

COME FROM AWAY- National Tour (through August 15, 2021)

Performances of Come From Away through mid-May been postponed or canceled.

Come From Away takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. [Equity]

DEAR EVAN HANSEN- National Tour (through September 19, 2021)

Performances of Dear Evan Hansen through late May have been postponed or canceled.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. [Equity]

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE- National Tour (through November 1, 2020)

Performances of Escape To Margaritaville through late May have been canceled or postponed.

A change in attitude, is headed to your latitude. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers - Jimmy Buffet. [Non-Equity]

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF- National Tour (through February 6, 2021)

Performances of Fiddler On The Roof through December have been canceled or postponed.

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and the 2017 Tony Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. [Non-Equity]

FINDING NEVERLAND- National Tour

All remaining performances of Finding Neverland have been canceled.

FROZEN- National Tour (through June 13, 2021)

Performances of Frozen through mid-June have been canceled or postponed.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy. [Equity]

HADESTOWN- National Tour (beginning October 13, 2020)

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on an epic journey to the underworld and back. [Equity]

HAIRSPRAY- National Tour (beginning November 10, 2020)

A new North American tour of the hit musical Hairspray, led by original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Set in Baltimore in 1962, Hairspray is the story of plain-jane Tracy Turnblad, who is going to do whatever it takes to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a big girl with big dreams - and even bigger hair - turn the whole town around? Hairspray the Musical is based on John Waters' 1988 film classic. [Equity]

HAMILTON- National Tour (through September 12, 2021)

Performances of Hamilton in San Francisco, Jacksonville and Atlanta have been canceled. Performances through April 12 have been canceled in Toronto and through April 19 in Los Angeles.Winner of 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Hamilton is one of Broadway’s biggest hits. From the mind of 2015 MacArthur Genius grant recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ron Chernow’s landmark bestselling biography comes a new musical about the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America, Alexander Hamilton. Tony Award-winner Thomas Kail directs this musical about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down. [Equity]

HELLO, DOLLY!- National Tour

All remaining performances of Hello, Dolly! have been canceled.

THE ILLUSIONISTS: LIVE FROM BROADWAY - National Tour

All remaining performances of The Illusionists have been canceled.

JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES - National Tour (through November 22, 2020)

Performances of Get On Your Knees through late May have been canceled or postponed.

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blow jobs you’ll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that’s part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

JERSEY BOYS - National Tour (through March 21, 2021)

Performances of Jersey Boys through November have been postponed or canceled.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true. [Equity]

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- National Tour (through May 23, 2021)

Performances of Jesus Christ Superstar through late May have been canceled or postponed.

Almost 10 years after the last major tour, a new mesmerizing production of this iconic musical phenomenon comes to North America. Helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie, the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. [Equity]

THE KING'S SPEECH- National Tour

All remaining performances of The King's Speech have been canceled.

THE LAST SHIP- National Tour

All remaining performances of The Last Ship have been canceled.

LES MISÉRABLES- National Tour (through June 20, 2021)

Performances of Les Miserables through late April have been canceled or postponed.

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly re-imagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars," “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. [Equity]

THE LION KING - National Tour (through September 5, 2021)

Performances of The Lion King through mid-June have been canceled or postponed.

More than 70 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular—one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and based on the beloved 1994 Disney film, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. [Equity]

MEAN GIRLS- National Tour (through June 13, 2021)

Performances of Mean Girls through early June have been postponed or canceled.

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on tour. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. [Equity]

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET- National Tour (through November 21, 2020)

Performances of Million Dollar Quartet through mid-May have been postponed or canceled.

Around Christmas time in 1956, Carl Perkins was in a post-“Blue Suede Shoes” funk. He booked a recording session on Dec. 4th with producer Sam Phillips. Along with Jerry Lee Lewis, Perkins and his band recorded a number of songs including one of Perkins’ best-known records, “Matchbox.”. Details from the rest of that day are still questioned, but this is what is known: Perkins and Lewis were later joined by Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, and the foursome held an impromptu jam session. A newspaper wrote, “This quartet could sell a million.” Shortly after they were known as “The Million Dollar Quartet.” [Non-Equity]

MISS SAIGON- National Tour

All remaining performances of Miss Saigon have been canceled.

MOULIN ROUGE- National Tour (beginning December 17, 2020)

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian, and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine. Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler, the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago, the tempting Nini, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love. [Equity]

MY FAIR LADY- National Tour (through March 7, 2021)

Performances of My Fair Lady through late May have been canceled or postponed.

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes a new production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? [Equity]

THE OFFICE!: A MUSICAL PARODY- National Tour (through February 21, 2021)

Performances of The Office! through late May have been canceled or postponed.

The Office! A Musical Parody, currently selling out the Jerry Orbach Theatre in New York City, lovingly pokes fun at the hit TV show “The Office.” Don’t miss this hilarious unauthorized musical parody featuring your favorite coworkers from Dunder Mifflin. Featuring songs such as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and more. [Non-Equity]

OKLAHOMA!- National Tour (beginning September 27, 2020)

A confident cowboy competes with a surly, mysterious farmhand for the honor of taking a lovely young farm woman to a dance in Rodgers and Hammerstein's 1943 musical adaptation of Green Grow the Lilacs.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND- National Tour

All remaining performances of Once On This Island have been canceled.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG- National Tour

All remaining performances of The Play That Goes Wrong have been canceled.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL- National Tour (beginning October 20, 2020)

Based on the hit film, Pretty Women is a modern Cinderella story. A businessman hires an escort to spend the weekend with him, but before long, the two learn that their connection goes beyond a simple transaction.

THE PROM- National Tour (beginning January 23, 2021)

We’ve got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway’s brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES- National Tour (through April 16, 2021)

Performances of Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles through late April have been postponed.

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, Rain will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles. [Non-Equity]

RENT - National Tour (through June 6, 2021)

Performances of Rent through late April have been postponed.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway—and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's Rent continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. [Non-Equity]

SPAMILTON- National Tour (through July 12, 2020)

Performances of Spamilton through late May have been postponed.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in cities across the country. [Non-Equity]

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL- National Tour

All remaining performances of The SpongeBob Musical have been canceled.

STOMP- National Tour (through February 16, 2021)

Performances of STOMP through mid-April have been postponed or canceled.

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at Stomp, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. [Non-Equity]

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL- National Tour (through May 23, 2021)

Performances of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical through mid-April have been canceled or postponed.

Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. The show features a score with more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”[Equity]

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- National Tour (beginning August 25, 2020)

Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin has adapted Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork for the stage with spectacular, universally praised results.With its unflinching and wholly relevant insight into race relations and our criminal justice system, not to mention what might be the most indelible cast of characters ever to populate a work of fiction, To Kill a Mockingbird is every bit as enthralling to audiences today as it was when Haper Lee's novel was published in 1960. Directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher. [Equity]

TOOTSIE - National Tour (beginning October 13, 2020)

Michael Dorsey is a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

WAITRESS- National Tour (through February 21, 2021)

Performances of Waitress through late May have been postponed or canceled.

Based upon the 2007 movie, Waitress features a new score by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro—making it the first Broadway musical in history with an all-female creative team. This uplifting new musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. [Non-Equity]

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME- National Tour (through September 27, 2020)

Performances of What The Constitution Means To Me through mid-June have been canceled or postponed.

This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Now, the Obie Award winner recalls her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. [Equity]

WICKED- National Tour (through September 5, 2021)

Performances of Wicked through mid-May have been canceled or postponed.

Winner of three 2004 Tony Awards, Wicked is a Broadway phenomenon that looks at what happened in the Land of Oz… but from a different angle. With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good,” Wicked transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story and opulent physical production. [Equity]

