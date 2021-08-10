Tours of Disney's Frozen and The Lion King Announce Casting

Frozen will resumes performances in September at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, while The Lion King begins performances in October at Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced complete casting for its North American touring productions of Frozen and the Tony-winning The Lion King, which return to the road this fall. Frozen resumes performances September 10 in Buffalo at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, while The Lion King begins performances October 1 at Cleveland's Playhouse Square.

Returning to the cast of Frozen will be Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, Austin Colby (Bowman’s husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

New to the touring production are Robert Creighton as Weselton (a role he originated in the Broadway company), Natalia Artigas and Natalie Grace Chan alternating in the role of Young Elsa and Olivia Jones, and Victoria Hope Chan alternating in the role of Young Anna. The Chans are sisters.

The ensemble features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Returning to the cast of The Lion King tour are Spencer Plachy as Scar, Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa, Nick Cordileone as Timon, Jürgen Hooper as Zazu, Ben Lipitz as Pumbaa, Kayla Cyphers as Nala, Keith Bennett as Banzai, Martina Sykes as Shenzi, Robbie Swift as Ed, Charlie Kahler as Young Simba, and Kalandra Rhodes as Young Nala.

Also in the company: Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki, Darian Sanders as Simba, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Charlie Kahler alternating as Young Simba, and Nia Mulder alternating with Kalandra Rhodes as Young Nala.

The ensemble will include Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Sandy Alvarez, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr., TyNia René Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Sean Aaron Carmon, Kyle Robert Carter, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Jamal Lee Harris, Alia Kache, Jane King, Gabisile Manana, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Marq Moss, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Kevin Petite, Yael Pineda-Hall, Nathan Andrew Riley, Maurica Roland, Christopher Sams, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, and Shacura Wade.

The tours will follow CDC, local, state, and city health and safety guidelines, as well as all union protocols.

