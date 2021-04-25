Tovah Feldshuh Stars in Liba Vaynberg’s The Gett for Play-PerView April 25

Proceeds from the virtual production will benefit Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Congregation Beth Elohim.

Play-PerView presents four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony, Pippin) in a live streamed virtual production of Liba Vaynberg’s The Gett at 4 PM ET April 25. Following the live stream, the play will be available on demand through April 29.

Along with Feldshuh, Peter Mark Kendell, Alfredo Narciso, and the playwright star in this "Jewish myth about divorce." Daniella Topol, artistic director of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, directs.

The Gett is the inaugural commission with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Congregation Beth Elohim. A live reading was presented virtually in December 2020, also directed by Topol. Proceeds from this charity event will benefit both Rattlestick and CEB.

Play-PerView launched in March 2020 and has since raised nearly $350,000 for organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Next up from the theatrical streamer is an original Off-Broadway cast reunion production of Joshua Harmon’s 2013 play Bad Jews on May 15.

