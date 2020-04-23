Track Upcoming Virtual Theatrical Live Streams, Performances, Panels, and Classes

From exercise classes with Broadway stars to the latest watch party or panel discussion, let Playbill and Broadway Podcast Network's calendar be your guide to coronavirus quarantainment.

Playbill and the Broadway Podcast Network have partnered on a full schedule of upcoming live stream events during the current global theatrical shutdown. Click here to access the calendar, and don’t forget to bookmark the page.

The new live calendar features a comprehensive list of digital theatrical events including: live stream performances, concerts, and readings—including upcoming Playbill exclusive concerts—recurring series, such as Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Stars in the House and Plays in the House; live stream offerings from theatre companies and performance groups around the world; and virtual galas and fundraisers. The platform also highlights digital workouts and dance classes from members of the Broadway and dance communities, such as New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck, as well as instructional skill-building classes, audition workshops, and more.

The calendar is part of the new Broadway Together initiative, Broadway Podcast Network’s platform to host original live events such as BPN Town Halls, live video podcasts, and more.

With events, classes, and performances made for all ages, the invaluable resource provides a one-stop-shop for your theatrical planning through the shutdown.

Stay tuned to Playbill for individual and detailed updates on Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, international tours and productions, regional theatres, awards ceremonies, as well as individual performances and events as news continues to unfold.

