Tracy Letts and Armie Hammer Say The Minutes Is Not Your Average City Council Meeting

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Tracy Letts and Armie Hammer Say The Minutes Is Not Your Average City Council Meeting
By Dan Meyer
Mar 09, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Minutes
 
The actor-playwright and star dropped by The Today Show March 8 to discuss the black comedy, now on Broadway.
in <i>The Minutes</i>
Armie Hammer and Tracy Letts in The Minutes Michael Brosilow

Tracy Letts’ newest Broadway play is not just a typical city council meeting played out in real-time, the playwright and star Armie Hammer told The Today Show. “There is a bit of a mystery at the center of it,” assures Letts.

The dark comedy follows the newly elected Mr. Peel (played by Hammer), who is desperately looking for the minutes to a meeting that preceded the disappearance of a city official. Hammer said he came on board because he was eager to get back on stage after making his Broadway debut in Straight White Men. “It was the people on the project. Anna Shapiro, who’s directing this one, also directed the last show I did, and I was jumping at the opportunity to work with Tracy, so it all worked out well.”

During the interview, Letts also shared that he was not his own first pick for the role of Mayor Superba, hoping that William Petersen (CSI) would return from the world premiere at Steppenwolf. To prepare for the role, the playwright watched over 100 hours of city council meetings. “If you’re struggling with insomnia, I can definitely recommend that,” Letts said.

Just don't fall sleep during this one.

Check out the entire interview below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.