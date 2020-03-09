Tracy Letts and Armie Hammer Say The Minutes Is Not Your Average City Council Meeting

The actor-playwright and star dropped by The Today Show March 8 to discuss the black comedy, now on Broadway.

Tracy Letts’ newest Broadway play is not just a typical city council meeting played out in real-time, the playwright and star Armie Hammer told The Today Show. “There is a bit of a mystery at the center of it,” assures Letts.

The dark comedy follows the newly elected Mr. Peel (played by Hammer), who is desperately looking for the minutes to a meeting that preceded the disappearance of a city official. Hammer said he came on board because he was eager to get back on stage after making his Broadway debut in Straight White Men. “It was the people on the project. Anna Shapiro, who’s directing this one, also directed the last show I did, and I was jumping at the opportunity to work with Tracy, so it all worked out well.”

During the interview, Letts also shared that he was not his own first pick for the role of Mayor Superba, hoping that William Petersen (CSI) would return from the world premiere at Steppenwolf. To prepare for the role, the playwright watched over 100 hours of city council meetings. “If you’re struggling with insomnia, I can definitely recommend that,” Letts said.

Just don't fall sleep during this one.

Check out the entire interview below.

