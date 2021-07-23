Trans Actor Jal Joshua Joins U.K. and Ireland Tour Cast of Bring It On: The Musical

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jul 23, 2021
 
Amber Davies and Louis Smith lead the production set to hit the mat later this year.
Jal Joshua
Jal Joshua

Jal Joshua (Australia's X Factor), Connor Carson, Biancha Szynal, and more have joined the cast of the upcoming U.K. tour of Bring It On: The Musical.

Previously announced to play London's Southbank Centre following a tour, the production will now embark on a tour of the U.K. and Ireland after the Southbank run. The production opens at Southbank Centre Queen Elizabeth Hall December 8 following a preview engagement at New Theatre in Peterborough.

Joshua replaces the previously announced Ayden Morgan as La Cienaga following consultations between the production and members of the transgender theatre community, including casting consultants Tigger Blaize and Harrison Knights. Biancha Szynal replaces Frances Dee as Kylar, and Connor Carson joins the cast as Randall.

As announced last year, the cast will also feature Vanessa Fisher as Danielle, Amber Davies as Campell, Louis Smith as Cameron, Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Chelsea Hall as Bridget, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steven, Chloe Pole as Skylar, and Marvyn Charles as Twig. Paris Green, Sergi Ibanez, Jordan Isaac, Bethany Kate, Gareth Moran, Ayden Morgan, Kenedy Small, and Zinzile Tshuma will make up the ensemble.

Inspired by the 2000 film, Bring It On features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, and a book by Jeff Whitty.

Guy Unsworth directs the staging with choreography by Fabian Aloise, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland, and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. Danny MacDonald is the acrobatic director, and Aundrea Fudge is the dialect coach.

The upcoming tour is produced by Selladoor Worldwide. For the complete itinerary, visit BringItOnTheMusicalUK.com.

