Trans March on Broadway, Organized by Sis, Steps Off September 6

The event is in direct response to remarks by U.K. theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh.

The Trans March on Broadway steps off September 6 at noon, with a location to be announced. The event is organized by the artist Sis to call attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries.

More information about the march is available on Instagram .

“After the recent discriminatory statements of Cameron Mackintosh in regards to trans folk in musical theatre, it makes me wonder ‘when are we going to have an actual conversation led by us?’ I know he’s not the only one,” said Sis. “It’s time to come together as a community and center trans bodies where they have been erased. With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of.”

In addition, Sis has announced plans for You Gotta Have a Gimmick, a concert spotlighting trans artists. Dates and a lineup will follow.

Mackintosh responded August 30 to the swift backlash regarding his remarks made earlier this month that many called transphobic. In an August 7 interview with The Telegraph, the theatrical producer had said of making existing characters transgender, “You can’t implant something that is not inherently there in the story or character, that’s what I think. Just to do that, that becomes gimmick casting. It’s trying to force something that isn’t natural.”

Social media erupted afterwards, with artists like Alexandra Billings, Shakina Nayfack, and more, posting online to call out Mackintosh for being discriminatory.

