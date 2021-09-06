Trans March on Broadway, Organized by Sis, Steps Off September 6

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Trans March on Broadway, Organized by Sis, Steps Off September 6
By Playbill Staff
Sep 06, 2021
 
The event is in direct response to remarks by U.K. theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh.
Sis
Sis Michaelah Reynolds

The Trans March on Broadway steps off September 6 at noon, with a location to be announced. The event is organized by the artist Sis to call attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries.

More information about the march is available on Instagram.

“After the recent discriminatory statements of Cameron Mackintosh in regards to trans folk in musical theatre, it makes me wonder ‘when are we going to have an actual conversation led by us?’ I know he’s not the only one,” said Sis. “It’s time to come together as a community and center trans bodies where they have been erased. With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of.”

In addition, Sis has announced plans for You Gotta Have a Gimmick, a concert spotlighting trans artists. Dates and a lineup will follow.

Mackintosh responded August 30 to the swift backlash regarding his remarks made earlier this month that many called transphobic. In an August 7 interview with The Telegraph, the theatrical producer had said of making existing characters transgender, “You can’t implant something that is not inherently there in the story or character, that’s what I think. Just to do that, that becomes gimmick casting. It’s trying to force something that isn’t natural.”

Social media erupted afterwards, with artists like Alexandra Billings, Shakina Nayfack, and more, posting online to call out Mackintosh for being discriminatory.

53 LGBTQ+ Heroes in the Theatre Who Inspire You

53 LGBTQ+ Heroes in the Theatre Who Inspire You

50 PHOTOS
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Celia Rose Gooding Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
2019 Tony Awards_Red Carpet_Batch 4_NAME HERE_HR-41.jpg
Billy Porter Marc J. Franklin
Lauren Patten
Lauren Patten
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Ariana DeBose Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Ezra Menas THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
Ben Platt
Ben Platt David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Jonathan_Groff_2017_HR.jpg
Jonathan Groff
Mary Kate Morrissey
Mary Kate Morrissey
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.