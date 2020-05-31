Transparent and Wicked Star Alexandra Billings Hosts Virtual Pride Parade, Featuring Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, More, May 31

Celebrities from coast to coast take part in the event from The Lavender Effect.

Transgender activist-actor Alexandra Billings (Transparent), who was on Broadway as Madame Morrible in Wicked prior to the shutdown, hosts The Lavender Effect's Virtual Pride Parade May 31 at 3 PM ET on Zoom and Facebook.

Activists, political leaders, and celebrities from coast to coast will join the virtual procession to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and benefit The Lavender Effect's mission to advance the future of LGBTQ+ heritage and culture.

Scheduled to be part of the event, marking the 50th anniversary of Pride, are Lily Tomlin, Judith Light, Sean Hayes, Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, Sandra Bernhard, Bradley Whitford, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Sally Kirkland, Lindsay Pierce, Bruce Vilanch, Jason Stuart, Chad Michaels, Drew Droege, Miss Barbie-Q, Kay Sedia, Mel England, Charles Busch, The Fruitcake Follies, the Windy City Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.

READ: Pride Plays Announces the 4 Works Streaming Live on Playbill in June

The Lavender Effect accepted applications from individuals and organizations wanting to participate, welcoming LGBTQ+ activists, political leaders, and celebrities to help reach a broad audience and to share the cumulative wisdom of LGBTQ+ pioneers.

For more information, visit TheLavenderEffect.org.

The Stonewall Portraits—Broadway Comes Together for History-Making Moment The Stonewall Portraits—Broadway Comes Together for History-Making Moment 46 PHOTOS

(Updated May 31, 2020)