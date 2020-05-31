Transparent and Wicked Star Alexandra Billings Hosts Virtual Pride Parade, Featuring Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, More, May 31

By Andrew Gans
May 31, 2020
 
Celebrities from coast to coast take part in the event from The Lavender Effect.
Alexandra Billings Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Transgender activist-actor Alexandra Billings (Transparent), who was on Broadway as Madame Morrible in Wicked prior to the shutdown, hosts The Lavender Effect's Virtual Pride Parade May 31 at 3 PM ET on Zoom and Facebook.

Activists, political leaders, and celebrities from coast to coast will join the virtual procession to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and benefit The Lavender Effect's mission to advance the future of LGBTQ+ heritage and culture.

Scheduled to be part of the event, marking the 50th anniversary of Pride, are Lily Tomlin, Judith Light, Sean Hayes, Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, Sandra Bernhard, Bradley Whitford, Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Sally Kirkland, Lindsay Pierce, Bruce Vilanch, Jason Stuart, Chad Michaels, Drew Droege, Miss Barbie-Q, Kay Sedia, Mel England, Charles Busch, The Fruitcake Follies, the Windy City Gay Men’s Chorus, and more.

The Lavender Effect accepted applications from individuals and organizations wanting to participate, welcoming LGBTQ+ activists, political leaders, and celebrities to help reach a broad audience and to share the cumulative wisdom of LGBTQ+ pioneers.

For more information, visit TheLavenderEffect.org.

The Stonewall Portraits—Broadway Comes Together for History-Making Moment

Harvey Fierstein, Tony Kushner, Tom Viola, Jordan Roth and Chita Rivera were among an array of activists and artists who made a historic visit to a civil rights landmark for this exclusive photo series shot by Eric McNatt.
Read the full story here.

(Updated May 31, 2020)

