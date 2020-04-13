Travis Wall Hosts Free Virtual Dance Convention Break the Floor: Live

The So You Think You Can Dance and The Wrong Man choreographer hosts interactive classes, group competition, and more beginning April 18.

Dancer-choreographer Travis Wall will host Break the Floor: Live, a free virtual dance convention April 18–19. Faculty members from JUMP, NUVO and 24 Seven will gather virtually for online classes, auditions, a group competition, and more.

The convention is hosted from Break the Floor’s new studio in Los Angeles, kicking off 12PM ET April 18. Click here for the full schedule.

The interactive live classes will be divided into two levels. The group studio competition will take place based on entries received by April 10 in the mini/junior division and the teen/senior division.

Break the Floor Productions was founded in 1999 by Gil Stroming. What began as a dance workshop launched into a full-scale dance touring production. Over the years, Break the Floor has expanded to host dance conventions, educator summits, and festivals while continuing its workshop classes, original tours, photo and video productions, and more.

Wall began his career as a child actor in the 2000 Broadway revival of The Music Man. He cites his experience with the Meredith Willson classic, under the direction of Susan Stroman, as an influence on his work to this day. He broke through as a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance in Season 2 before going on to choreograph for the reality dance competition for 14 seasons, earning nine Emmy nominations. Today, he is a resident choreographer on the show and a guest judge.

He made his New York choreographic debut with MCC Theater’s The Wrong Man.

