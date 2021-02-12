Treat Your Ears to 'Sugar Daddy' From Kyle Taylor Parker’s Broadway Soul, Vol 2.

The new album re-imagines Broadway classics with an R&B twist.

Kyle Taylor Parker’s new solo album Broadway Soul, Vol 2. is now available digitally. A physical CD of the Broadway Records release will follow on February 26. Enjoy an exclusive taste of the new record with the track "Sugar Daddy," from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, above.

Following his debut album Broadway Soul, Vol. 1, Parker's new release is another collection of Broadway classics re-imagined, with the track list conceived as a full concept musical. Artists featured include Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton) and Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots). The album boasts an eclectic array of songs from musicals such as, in addition to the aforementioned Hedwig, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, and The Wiz—all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color.

To order and for more information, visit BroadwayRecords.com.