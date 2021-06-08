Trevor: A New Musical Will Arrive Off-Broadway in October

The musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film, is directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by Josh Prince.

Trevor, the new musical that was in rehearsals ahead of its New York premiere when theatres shut down last spring, will now begin previews October 25 prior to an official opening November 10 at Off-Broadway's Stage 42.

Based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning short film, Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort) with direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Casting will be announced at a later date.

The musical, which premiered in Chicago at Writers Theatre, concerns 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman, and orchestrator Greg Pliska with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Producers are Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods.

The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Randy Stone, and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation’s only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQIA+ lives.