Trevor Dion Nicholas and Aimee Atkinson Take on Horror-Themed Musicals in The Theatre Channel

Episode 2 features highlights from Rocky Horror Picture Show, Carrie, and Young Frankenstein.

Aladdin star Trevor Dion Nicholas, Six alum Aimee Atkinson, and more West End stars perform in the second episode of the web series The Theatre Channel. Check out a sneak peek behind-the-scenes video above and then head over to The Theatre Café to watch the full episode.

The second installment, “Musical Horrors,” includes Nicholas taking on “The Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Show and Atkinson singing “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice. Rounding out the episode is Linzi Hateley singing “When There Is No One” from Carrie, Bradley Jaden and Sophie Isaacs dueting on “Life After Life” from Dracula, Ria Jones performing “Last Midnight” from Into The Woods, Josh Piterman singing “The Confrontation” from Jekyll and Hyde, and Jordan Shaw leading “Transylvania Mania” from Young Frankenstein.

Joining the stars are the Café Four, comprised of Alyn Hawke, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley, and Alex Woodward.

The series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, and individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Other episodes feature numbers from rock, fan-favorite, and winter holiday musicals.

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis.

Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.