Trevor Dion Nicholas, Brenda Edwards, Alice Fearn, and Oliver Tompsett Set for Virtual I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

The musical will be filmed at the London Coliseum.

Lambert Jackson Productions and the London Coliseum will present a virtual production of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ Off-Broadway favorite I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change next year.

Filmed on stage at the London Coliseum, the musical will stream January 28–30, 2021. Kirk Jameson directs a cast featuring Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin) as Man 2, Brenda Edwards (White Christmas) as Woman 2, Alice Fearn (Come From Away) as Woman 1, and Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet) as Man 1.

The musical revue, which follows the highs and lows of first dates, first loves, marriages, babies, in-laws, and growing old together, played over 5,000 performances at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre.

The production also features musical direction by Nick Barstow and associate direction by Julie Atherton.

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said in a statement, “During a time when theatre is in such peril, we are really proud to be continuing the work we have done since the very beginning of the first lockdown, bringing new productions of shows to audiences all around the world, and to be doing so with this spectacular cast and this amazing piece is a source of great happiness for us.”

During the pandemic Lambert Jackson Productions has presented streams of The Last Five Years, First Date, [title of show], and Songs for a New World.

