Trevor Musical Announces National Virtual Casting Call

The production, which will play Stage 42 this fall, is searching for 12–16-year-old actors to play leading and featured roles.

Trevor, the new musical that will begin previews October 25 prior to an official opening November 10 at Off-Broadway's Stage 42, is currently accepting virtual video auditions.

Tara Rubin Casting is seeking actors 12–16 years old of all ethnicities to play middle school-age for leading and featured roles, including Trevor, Walter, Cathy, Pinky, Mary, Frannie, and Jason.

Those auditioning are being asked to learn 30 seconds of the musical's song "On With the Show" and record themselves singing the tune with a backing track. Videos must be submitted by July 26. Full instructions on how to participate can be found here.

Based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning short film, Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort) with direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The musical, which premiered in Chicago at Writers Theatre, concerns 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. The musical was in rehearsals ahead of its New York premiere when theatres shut down last spring.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman, and orchestrator Greg Pliska. Producers are Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods.

The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Randy Stone, and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation’s only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQIA+ lives.