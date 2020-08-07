Trevor Nunn-Directed Double Bill of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape and The Old Tune Now Available to Stream

The Jermyn Street Theatre productions are available through December 31.

Trevor Nunn’s acclaimed productions of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape and The Old Tune—seen at the Jermyn Street Theatre in January—are now available to stream.

Although plans for a transfer were curtailed by the theatre shutdown in March, the archive recording of the sell-out production is available to view on Digital Theatre, by arrangement with the Beckett Foundation, through December 31. Krapp’s Last Tape stars National Theatre veteran James Hayes, and The Old Tune features Olivier winner Niall Buggy (Dead Funny) and David Threlfall (Shameless, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby).

In Krapp's Last Tape , Krapp prepares to celebrate his 69th birthday by recording his annual tape. But first, he pulls out an old tape recording, made on his 39th birthday—a recording which recalls an even earlier tape, made in Krapp's youth. In The Old Tune, adapted by Beckett from a radio play by Robert Pinget, two elderly men sit on a bench and reminisce. But their memories might just be playing tricks.

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director Tom Littler said in a statement, “Krapp’s Last Tape is an acknowledged masterpiece, and The Old Tune is that rare thing—a genuine rediscovery, revived for the first time in London since the 1960s. As our theatre can seat only 70 people, the original audience was limited to those who snapped up tickets fast—now everyone has a chance to see these two gems.”