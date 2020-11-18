Trevor Nunn Will Direct 60th Anniversary Staging of Happy Days at London's Riverside Studios

The new production of the Samuel Beckett classic will star Beckett interpreter Lisa Dwan.

Anthology Theatre and Riverside Studios are preparing a 60th anniversary production of Samuel Beckett's Happy Days to be directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Lisa Dwan. The production will play Riverside Studios February 16–March 28, 2021, with an official opening slated for February 18.

Dwan, best known for her solo performances of Beckett's The Beckett Trilogy and No's Knife, will star as Winnie. Additional casting will be announced. The two-hander is being staged according to government advice to create a COVID-safe environment, including social distancing guidelines.

Happy Days centers on a married couple stuck in a rut. Beckett's trademark absurdist slant sees the wife physically buried up to her waist and perpetually hearkening back to happier times. The work premiered at Off Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre in 1961, making its London debut at the Royal Court Theatre the following year.

Olivier- and Tony-winning director Nunn is best known for his stagings of such international hits as Cats and Les Misérables. He also directed the bulk of the Shakespeare canon while serving as the youngest-ever artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1968 through 1986.