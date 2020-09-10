Try Your Hand at Cooking Chewets on Serving Up Shakespeare September 10

Shakespearean actor John Tufts returns for another Playbill Social Selects.

Can you cook like the Bard? Find out September 10 as part of Playbill Social Selects' next Serving Up Shakespeare. Taught by chef and Shakespearean actor John Tufts, this class combines popular foods from Elizabethan times with a love of theatre (and modern cookware).

The recipe for the September 10 class is for chewets (mini meat pies). Click here for tickets. The event, which begins at 8 PM ET, costs $12.99 and comes with a list of ingredients to buy before the class. If you have allergy concerns, contact Social Selects.

Upon registration you will receive an email from our streaming partner with a unique link to access your online experience at the appointed date and time.

For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

