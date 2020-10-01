Tune In October 1 to ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices

Directed and co-choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, the concert event features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos and an In The Heights reunion, Gloria Estefan, Jaime Camil, John Leguizamo, Mandy Gonzalez, Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera, Antonio Banderas, and more!

Tune in at 8 PM ET, October 1, for the premiere of ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices on Playbill.com/Viva. Presented by Playbill and The Broadway League, legends of the Latinx theatre community and bold new voices alike join in performance and celebration of Latinx Heritage month by marking the achievements of Latinx artists and the milestone Latinx stories on Broadway and in theatre writ large.

The full special will stay live until October 5, 8PM ET. A benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges, ¡Viva Broadway! will be an explosive night of passion, culture, music, and storytelling.

The 90-minute special features a reunion of members of the original casts of In The Heights, led by Anthony Ramos, the star of the upcoming movie musical adaptation. Broadway’s original onstage Gloria Estefan joins the real Gloria Estefan and three more Glorias from around the world for a reunion of On Your Feet!, the largest Latinx cast every to perform on a Broadway stage.

¡Viva Broadway! will pay homage to the Latinx roots of all of our theatre history—from West Side Story to Bye Bye Birdie to The Capeman—and Broadway-bound works like John Leguizamo’s first musical Kiss My Aztec! (which enjoyed its La Jolla Playhouse and Berkely Repertory co-production in 2019), Eric Ulloa and Brett Ryback’s Passing Through (which enjoyed its premiere at Goodspeed), and a special preview of a new bilingual musical you’ll have to tune in to see!

Don’t miss performances by Enrique Acevedo, Angie Alcázar, Yassmin Alers, Joan Almedilla, Kristina Alonso, Reed Armstrong, Antonio Banderas, Melissa Barrera, Angelica Beliard, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Albert Bolea, Andréa Burns, Soledad Buss, Jaime Camil, Chad Carstarphen, Natalie Caruncho, Lucía Castro, Max Chernin, Javier Cid, Aaron Cobos, Anna Coll, Florencia Cuenca, Alma Cuervo, Juan Cupini, Janet Dacal, KC de la Cruz, Robin De Jesús, Ariana DeBose, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Natascia Diaz, Ryan Duncan, Alberto Escobar, Julia Estrada, Roberto Facchin, Pol Galcerà, Henry Gainza, Daniel Garod, Linedy Genao, Diana Girbau, Carlos Gomez, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Mandy Gonzalez, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Charles Gray, Christopher Hernandez, Ivan Hernandez, Cassandra Hlong, Zachary Infante, Christopher Jackson, Nina Lafarga, Garrett Long, Emmanuel López Alonso, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Jaime Lozano, Hector Maisonet, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Enric Marimon, Yani Marin, Bianca Marroquín, Jesús E. Martínez, Mauricio Martinez, Mary Jo Mecca, Anthony Lee Medina, Olga Merediz, Marielys Molina, Doreen Montalvo, Graciela Monterde, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur,Marcela Nava, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Karen Olivo, Joél Pérez, Shereen Pimentel, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Lucrecia Petraglia, Christie Prades, Pablo Puyol, Anthony Ramos, Desireé Rodriguez, Al Rodrigo, Eliseo Román, Celeste Rose, Estibalitz Ruiz, Gabrielle Ruiz, Richard Henry Ruiz, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Luis Salgado, Caesar Samayoa, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Carmen Sanchez, Tricia Aida Sánchez, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Martín Solá, Mica Spina, Jim Stanek, Philippa Stefani, Eric Ulloa, Angélica Vale, Vajen Van Den Bosch, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Ana Villafañe, and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

Plus, appearances by Lucie Arnaz, Julio Copello, Nilo Cruz, Gloria Estefan, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Moisés Kaufman, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Matthew López, Jaime Lozano, Justina Machado, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Chita Rivera, Michelle J. Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jon Secada, Josh Segarra, Thalía, Sergio Trujillo, Eric Ulloa, and Benjamin Velez.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices will showcase musicians from Latinx countries around the globe, including Juan Sebastian Atheortúa, Billy Bivona, Patricio "Tripa" Bonfiglio, Jimmy Branly, Pavel Cal, Rene Camacho, Demián Cantú, Luis Cardozo, Juan Carreon, Dayron Cartas, Javier Casalla, Julio Copello, Ryan "Drickles" Drickey, August Eriksmoen, Javier Garagarza, Carlos Garza, Oscar Hernandez, Kenji Higashihama, Alejandro Kauderer, Alex Lacamoire, Ariel López, Joel Mateo, Eric Price, Enrique Ríos, Erika Ríos, Ricky Romano, Manuel "Maneco" Ruiz, Brett Ryback, Andrew Studenski, and Rudyck Vidal.

This digital special is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by eight-time Emmy Award winner Jorge Muelle and Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez and Michelle J. Rodriguez & Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer and Krysta Hibbard is the assistant director and Roberto Araujo is the Director of Video Production and Editing. Ruthie Fierberg is executive producer.

This concert event is brought to you by title sponsor Cadillac along with presenting sponsor City National Bank and featured sponsor Gilead. Playbill and The Broadway League are proud to announce Univision as the official media partner for ¡Viva Broadway!.