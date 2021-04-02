Tune In: Star-Studded Exclusive Amour Pre-Show and Red Carpet April 2

Broadway stars light up a streaming production of Michel Legrand and Didier van Cauwelaert's musical; tune in here to view the pre-show and the official Playbill.

A parade of Broadway stars are set for the digital presentation of Amour April 2–4 , presented by Art Lab and ShowTown Productions. The virtual revival of the 2002 Broadway musical features Drew Gehling as Dusoleil and Christiani Pitts as Isabelle, along with Rachel York, Derrick Baskin, and Adam Pascal as some of the city workers in Paris.

Be sure to check out the Playbill pre-show and red carpet, beginning at 7:30 PM, on this page. Performances begin at 8 PM ET on Stellar. Click here for tickets.

Flip through the digital Playbill program for Amour below:



Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the full cast features Tony nominee Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud) as The Painter, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Dusoleil, Kara Lindsay (Newsies) as Madeleine, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Bertrand, Tony nominee Pascal (Rent) as Prosecutor/Charles, Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical) as Isabelle, Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Claire, Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre) as Boss/Policeman, Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) as Doctor Roquefort/Monsieur Le President/Policeman, and York (Head Over Heels) as The Whore.

The creative team also includes costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music producer Mark Governor, and music director Sean Mayes. Casting is by Alexandre Bleau, and Julie DeVore serves as the production stage manager. The musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

With music by Michel Legrand and a libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert, Amour is adapted from Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé and features an English adaptation by Jeremy Sams. The musical concerns Dusoleil, a civil servant and dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over Isabelle from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil’s magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals.

Amour debuted on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in 2002 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The original cast featured Malcolm Gets, Melissa Errico, and Norm Lewis.

All tickets are $20 and are available here.