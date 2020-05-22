Tune In to a Bandstand Live Stream May 25

The new streaming service Broadway on Demand will honor Memorial Day with a special live stream of the musical.

The new streaming service Broadway on Demand will honor Memorial Day with a special live stream of the musical Bandstand on May 25. A live pre-show celebration, A Salute to Bandstand will begin at 7:30 PM, featuring the show's stars Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, with director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler.

The filmed version of the musical Bandstand will be live streamed at 8 PM ET. To watch, click here. A portion of the proceeds will go to TAPS. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

Take a Look Inside the Playbill

Written by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor the 1945-set musical stars Cott as World War II vet and musical prodigy Donny Novitski. When he hears of a radio contest to support the troops and meets a star vocalist in his friend’s widow Julia, played by Osnes, he puts together the Donny Nova Band to go all the way to the top.

The Broadway production also starred Joey Pero, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, and Geoff Packard as the remaining musicians in the Donny Nova Band. Tony winner Beth Leavel played Julia’s mother June.

Bandstand, which was seen on Broadway in 2017, was recently available to stream on Playbill as part of the newly launched Playbill Playback. The next screening in the series is Puffs, available to watch beginning May 22, through May 31. In addition to the full-length Off-Broadway production, the recording includes exclusive new interviews with the cast and creative team, hosted by Felicia Fitzpatrick. Click here to stream Puffs.

READ: Puffs, the Off-Broadway Hit About the Classmates of a Certain Boy Wizard, Will Stream on Playbill



The original company of Bandstand also featured Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Andrea Dotto, Ryan Kasprzak, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morros, Jessica Lea Patty, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Jaime Verazin as well as swings Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Marc A. Heitzman, Andrew Leggieri, Becca Petersen, Mindy Wallace, and Kevin Worley.

In addition to its live stream musical premieres, Broadway on Demand features weekly programming including New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck's daily class Turn It Out With Tiler, Frankie James Grande's Dream Role series, and the designer-focused The Craftsmen with photographer Matthew Murphy. For more information, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.

